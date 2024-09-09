Israel opening gates of hell by rejecting truce proposals: Iran Spox

“This regime is a cancerous tumor and absolute evil in the region”, Kanaani said on Monday, adding that the Zionist regime has exposed itself to anger over its “horrible war crimes” in the Gaza Strip and recently in the occupied West Bank.

The spokesman made the remarks in his weekly press briefing in Tehran, commenting on a shooting incident on Sunday at the West Bank-Jordan border, where a Jordanian national killed three Israelis.

endNewsMessage1