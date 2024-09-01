Islamic Republic helped defeat bipolar system: Official
An Iranian official has hailed the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, stressing that the event was undoubtedly effective in the defeat of the bipolar system worldwide.
The Islamic Revolution helped a new system and the multilateralism be formed in the world, Yahya Safavi, the head of board of directors of the Sacred Defense association said at a session in Tehran on Sunday.
The official said the Islamic Republic's resistance was the reason behind Iran's victory in the Sacred Defense – Iraq's eight-year-long invasion of Iran (1980-88).