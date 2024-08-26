Passage of time not in favor of Zionist regime, its supporters: Tehran
News code : ۱۵۲۲۵۲۰
The Zionist regime may hide, distort, or censor some facts regarding Operation Arbaeen Day, but it knows very well that the existing facts will not change, says Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman.
In a post on his social media account on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said strategic balances have undergone fundamental changes to the detriment of the fake Israeli regime.
“The myth of the invincibility of the Israeli army has long become an empty slogan,” he said, adding that the Israeli terrorist army has lost its effective offensive power and now has to defend itself against strategic strikes.