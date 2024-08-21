FM spox condoles Pakistan over death of pilgrims in Yazd
News code : ۱۵۲۰۷۰۹
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has offered condolences to the neighboring country after a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned in the central province of Yazd, killing 28 passengers.
At least 28 pilgrims from Pakistan have dies and 23 others were injured after their bus overturned in central Iran late on Tuesday.
The bus was en route to the holy city of Karbala in Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.
In reaction to the incident, Kanaani expressed his deep grief in a message on X, formerly Twitter.