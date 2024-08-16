Iran president says enhanced ties with Indonesia to help unity among Muslim world
News code : ۱۵۱۸۴۵۷
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that expansion of relations between Iran and Indonesia would help foster unity among world Muslims.
In a congratulatory message to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Friday on Indonesia Independence Day, President Pezeshkian said that promotion of relations between Tehran and Jakarta would also help the establishment of more peace and stability across the globe.
He referred to historical bonds between Iran and Indonesia which he believed could pave the way for closer ties and friendship between the two countries.