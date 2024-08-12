JCPOA Revival Achievable: Iran’s President
It will be possible to resuscitate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and hold negotiations on other issues as well if the involved parties care about the reciprocal fulfillment of interests and build trust, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
The Iranian president and President of the European Council Charles Michel held a telephone conversation on Sunday.
Pointing to the European Council’s willingness to resume talks with Iran on the revival of the JCPOA, Pezeshkian insisted on mutual confidence and interests as prerequisites to a possible deal.