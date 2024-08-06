Sound of explosions in Isfahan caused by training operation: Official
The deputy governor of Isfahan for political, security and social affairs said Tuesday that the sound of explosions heard in the south of Isfahan was caused by training operations.
Several explosions were heard in Sepahanshahr, Isfahan early on Tuesday, and the citizens of Isfahan also published videos of this incident on social media, Mohammad Reza Jannesari said.
He added that training operations caused the sounds.