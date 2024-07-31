Iran condemns terrorist attack on Shias in Pakistan’s Parachinar

In a statement on Wednesday, Kanaani said that this criminal act saddened the hearts of all Muslims, and although it demonstrated the oppression against the people of the region, it revealed the criminal nature of the Takfiri groups and the necessity of a coordinated, and powerful struggle against these groups.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns all forms of extremism that target the unity of the Islamic world and the neighboring country of Pakistan, and emphasizes the need for the solidarity of all Islamic countries to effectively fight against Takfiri groups.

