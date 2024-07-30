Iran acting FM, South Africa top diplomat stress on confronting Western unilateralism

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, who has taken a trip to Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, met with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri for talks and shared his views on continued expansion and enhancement of ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian caretaker foreign minister congratulated South Africa for the successful elections and formation of a new government and wished Lamola success in his new and important position as the foreign minister of South Africa.

Bagheri said the promotion of ties between the two countries during the previous administration was satisfactory and expressed hope that bilateral ties will seriously and effectively be promoted and existing economic capacities in Iran and South Africa will be exploited through efforts by the new administrations and the presidents in both countries to serve the interests of two nations.

Meanwhile, the Iranian acting foreign minister highlighted the high capacities for cooperation between the two countries in international political and judicial fields by adopting multilateral mechanisms to counter unilateral approaches and the illegitimate restrictions imposed by some Western countries, with the US on top of them, against independent countries by abusing issues such as human rights, terrorism, and non-proliferation.

