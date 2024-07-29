Iran felicitates Venezuela on successful presidential elections
News code : ۱۵۱۰۷۵۰
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended Iran’s congratulations to the government and people of Venezuela for their successful presidential elections.
According to IRNA’s Monday report, Nasser Kanaani congratulated Nicolas Maduro on his re-election in the presidential elections.
Kanaani said: “We congratulate the people and government of this country on the successful holding of the presidential elections in Venezuela, as well as the elected president of the Venezuelan people.”