Turkish FM due in Tehran

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30 with the participation of more than 70 foreign delegations at the levels of the presidents, prime ministers, parliament speakers, foreign ministers, ambassadors and also the representatives of the regional and international organizations.

Officials from Cuba, Columbia, Mongolia, Malta, Niger, Libya, Gambia, Sudan, Myanmar, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Madagascar have arrived in Tehran to participate in Iran President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony.

