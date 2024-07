IRGC seizes smuggling oil tanker in Persian Gulf

The IRGC Navy in the 3rd Naval District in the Persian Gulf said its forces seized a ship named "Pearl G," hoisting the flag of the African country of Togo and owned by an Iraqi individual living in Dubai, UAE on Friday morning July 26.

"The ship was in the north of the Persian Gulf near the Arash Oilfield and was loading smuggled fuel from Iranian barges, when it was confiscated at the order of the judicial authorities," the IRGC statement added.

endNewsMessage1