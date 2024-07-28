Pezeshkian appoints Haji-Mirzaei as his chief of staff

Pezeshkian issued the official decree appointing Haji-Mirzaei as the head of the presidential office on Sunday.

Haji-Mirzaei was the minister of education under former president Hassan Rouhani.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from the University of Tehran, a Master's degree in Management from the National Institute of Management, and a Ph.D. in Sociology from the Islamic Azad University.

