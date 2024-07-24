Iran slams ex-HR rapporteur’s anti-Iran report

Kanaani dismissed Rehman’s report as an attempt by enemies to tarnish the image of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Misusing his international position and continuing his services to the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) in the last days of his term, Rehman followed the agenda of this terrorist group, he said.

It is obvious that his claims lack any legal basis and are completely rejected, he stressed.

