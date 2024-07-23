Iranian Labour News Agency

Pezeshkian vows to form national consensus cabinet as first step

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored that the first step of his upcoming administration is to form a national consensus cabinet.

Addressing representatives of his presidential campaign in a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said that his administration would form a cabinet of honest, experienced, and knowledgeable people to implement the general policies designated by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The president-elect added that his administration will try hard to uphold unity and cohesion and serve the people of the Islamic country.

 

