Pezeshkian vows to form national consensus cabinet as first step
News code : ۱۵۰۸۴۶۶
Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored that the first step of his upcoming administration is to form a national consensus cabinet.
Addressing representatives of his presidential campaign in a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said that his administration would form a cabinet of honest, experienced, and knowledgeable people to implement the general policies designated by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
The president-elect added that his administration will try hard to uphold unity and cohesion and serve the people of the Islamic country.