Pezeshkian vows to form national consensus cabinet as first step

Addressing representatives of his presidential campaign in a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said that his administration would form a cabinet of honest, experienced, and knowledgeable people to implement the general policies designated by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The president-elect added that his administration will try hard to uphold unity and cohesion and serve the people of the Islamic country.

