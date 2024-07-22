Positive outcomes already emerging following visa cancelation with neighbors: Iranian official

Bikdeli was speaking on Monday in Tehran on the sidelines of an exhibition on foreign policy achievements made by the outgoing 13th administration over the past three years.

He said that the foreign ministry took measures aimed at facilitating consular affairs with neighboring countries, including visa cancelation for nationals of some of those countries to visit Iran.

The official did not specify the countries whose nationals are allowed to take visa-free trips to Iran, but said that the measure has already had positive outcomes regarding what he called “economic and neighborliness diplomacy”.

