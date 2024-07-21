Pezeshkian asks members of parliament to cooperate with his administration

Addressing parliament’s open session on Sunday, Pezeshkian said he will make every effort to resolve people’s problems through “empathy, common thinking and coordination” among different governmental bodies.

He asked lawmakers to help his administration in this path.

The president-elect emphasized the importance of unity and putting aside the existing differences in order to facilitate the process of resolving the issues faced by the country.

He also stressed that people’s problems should be addressed and resolved in a bid to appreciate their participation in the recent presidential election despite propaganda at home and abroad to dissuade them from voting.

