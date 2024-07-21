Success of Pezeshkian is success of all of us: Leader

“My strong recommendation is the constructive interaction of the parliament with the new administration. The success of the president and the new administration is the success of all of us”, Ayatollah Khamenei said on Sunday during a meeting with members of the Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) in Tehran.

The Supreme Leader said that everyone should help the new president to fulfill his duties, adding that his success in administering the country and developing the economy as well as cultural and international issues is regarded as the success of “all of us”.

“His victory is the victory of all of us. This should be believed deeply”, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

endNewsMessage1