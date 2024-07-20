Decline to be final, nearest destination for Israeli regime: FM Spox

Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his X social account that during the nearly ten months of the Zionist regime's brutal invasion of Gaza, around 8,600 students and more than 500 educational staff have been martyred.

He added that with school closures and the accommodation of refugees in educational buildings and schools, these places continue to be attacked by the terrorist army of the Israeli regime as war targets under false excuses.

He said that in the latest Israeli crime, al-Falah School in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City was bombed by Israel, leaving dozens martyred and injured.

Kan'ani stated that the criminal officials of the apartheid regime of Israel and their Western supporters should know that none of these criminal actions can compensate for their strategic failures against the patient and resistant Palestinian nation.

