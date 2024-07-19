Irans acting FM meets with ICRC president in New York

Ali Bagheri, Iran's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is in New York to participate in two Security Council meetings on Palestine and multilateralism, continued his diplomatic consultations by meeting with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

During this meeting, Bagheri expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding Palestine and Gaza, describing the humanitarian situation of the oppressed Palestinian people as very concerning. He stated: "Unfortunately, politicized, dual, and erroneous approaches have so far rendered efforts to end the Gaza crisis futile."

He further acknowledged: "Regrettably, more than twenty people are killed and injured in Gaza every hour; what has occurred is a humanitarian catastrophe. The international community must swiftly halt and hold the Zionist regime accountable."

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, also expressed her severe concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its assistance to the Red Cross.





