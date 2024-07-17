Irans acting FM meets with Hungarian top diplomat

Ali Bagheri, the acting Iranian Foreign Minister, continued his diplomatic consultations in New York by meeting with Péter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

During this meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Bagheri, while once again congratulating Hungary on assuming the rotating presidency of the European Union, stated that the relations between Iran and Hungary have always been positive and forward-moving.

He emphasized the necessity of strengthening regional stability and preventing the escalation of tensions, pointing to recent threats against Lebanon and the crimes of the Zionists against the Palestinian people.

Bagheri warned that any new provocations in the region would be detrimental to the instigators.

In this meeting, Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian Foreign Minister, also emphasized the importance of diplomacy in bilateral relations and the international arena and welcomed the strengthening of ties with Iran.

He expressed hope that during Hungary's presidency of the European Union, the dialogues would become more robust.

On the sidelines of the Security Council meeting on multilateralism, the two sides reviewed and assessed areas of cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in Gaza and the war in Ukraine.

