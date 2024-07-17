Acting Iran FM Russias top diplomat hold consultations in New York

Ali Bagheri, the acting Foreign Minister of Iran, and Sergey Lavrov, the Russian top diplomat, held a meeting in New York to discuss the latest status of bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Bagheri highlighted recent progress in bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, assessing the advancement of relations as moving in the right direction.

The acting head of Iran's diplomatic apparatus expressed hope that the legal formalities for finalizing key documents in the bilateral cooperation agenda, especially the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty and cooperation agreements, including the utilization of the transit capacity of the Islamic Republic, would be completed as soon as possible.

During consultations on regional developments and Gaza, Bagheri emphasized the urgent need to prevent the continuation of crimes and attacks by Zionists against the oppressed people of Gaza.

He pointed out that ignoring this issue and the escalation of the regime's attacks would be the source of further tensions and crises in the region.

endNewsMessage1