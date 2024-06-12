Iran Venezuela emphasize joint plans to support Gaza counter US sanctions

Iran’s caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri met with Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto on the sidelines of a joint meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS member states and developing countries in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday and held talks with him.

At the beginning of the meeting, Bagheri expressed his gratitude to the Venezuelan president, government, and nation for offering their support and sympathy over the loss and martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister.

Considering the large host of issues and plans on the agenda for cooperation between the two countries, the acting Iranian foreign minister stressed the need to continue communication and interaction between the officials of the two countries in various fields in order to further develop their bilateral ties.

Bagheri also raised the issue of the ongoing tragic developments in Gaza, emphasizing that independent countries should step up their efforts to put an end to the war and the Zionists’ crimes and facilitate the oppressed yet strong Palestinian people’s access to humanitarian aid supplies.

During the meeting, Gil Pinto expressed his sorrow and sympathized on behalf of the Venezuelan president, government and people over the tragic loss of the Iranian officials who were martyred in the line of duty.

He underlined the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s crucial and effective role in shoring up support for deepening and expanding all-out ties between Tehran and Caracas.

The Venezuelan foreign minister reiterated that both countries need to follow up on joint projects to counter oppressive US sanctions more seriously, stating that cooperation between the two countries to face the embargoes is vital.

Gil Pinto shed light on the Venezuelan government, nation and president’s special approach and focus to support the Palestinian people’s rights.

He underscored that Venezuela has used all its political power and capacity to denounce Israel’s crimes and stand up for the Palestinians.

The top Venezuela diplomat also expressed his country’s readiness to cooperate in dealing with Israel’s crimes in international and human rights-related assemblies.

