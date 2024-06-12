Iran welcomes Canadian court ruling on downed Ukrainian jet
Iran’s Deputy President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehghan says the Islamic Republic has welcomed the ruling of the Canadian court regarding a plane that was mistakenly shot down by Iranian military forces in Tehran on January 8, 2020, in the tension caused by the assassination of Iran's Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq by the US army.
Dehghan said on Wednesday that there are two cases on the downed Ukrainian jet.
International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are taking the issue into consideration, he said.
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice said in a ruling issued on Tuesday that the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is legally responsible for paying damages to the families of 21 passengers killed aboard Flight PS752.