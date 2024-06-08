Mokhber felicitates Indian PM

Dr Mohammad Mokhber, in a message congratulating the party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the re-victory in the national elections of this country, stated, “Under your guidance and leadership, India has become a major partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

The Acting President expressed hope that with the existing will of the two countries, we will see the best relations between two friendly nations, Iran and India.

While appreciating Dr Mokhber's congratulatory message, Narendra Modi also stated, “Iran and India will continue to work together to expand bilateral relations and strengthen regional peace, security and prosperity”.

endNewsMessage1