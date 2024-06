Culture min. Esmaili joins Iran's presidential election race

The registration process for the 14th round of Iran’s presidential election kicked off on May 30.

On Sunday, Iranian politicians Masoud Pezeshkian, Alireza Zakani, Seyyed Ahmad Rasoulinejad, Habibollah Dahmardeh, Seyyed Mohammad-Reza Mirtajodini, Fada-Hossein Maleki, Zohreh Elahian and Vahid Haghanian registered Saturday as a possible candidate in the Islamic Republic’s June 28 presidential election.

