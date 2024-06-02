Swedish envoy summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry

Following the leveling of baseless and spiteful accusations by a Swedish official against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the temporary charge d’affaires of the Swedish embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Saturday evening by the assistant of the ministry’s General Directorate for Western Europe.

Then, the Foreign Ministry official filed Iran’s strong protest with the Swedish diplomat over the statements, saying they are based on false information induced under the influence of the Zionist regime.

The Iranian official also rejected the Swish official’s accusations, stressing that such baseless claims show the intention of some quarters in Sweden to destroy the long-standing relations between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry official said it is expected that the Swedish authorities will be more wary of suspicious moves.

The temporary chargé d’affaires of the Swedish embassy in Iran said that he will immediately covey Iran’s protest to his country’s government.

