Former Bosnia top diplomat meets acting Iranian FM in Tehran

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s former foreign minister Ms. Bisera Turković who is in Tehran to participate in the passing anniversary of late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini and a ceremony to commemorate late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, has met with Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri.

Bagheri appreciated the condolence messages of the political, religious and popular officials of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the government and people of Iran, saying the martyrdom of two prominent figures of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, namely the president and the foreign minister, is a great loss for the country and the Iranian people. However, thanks to the people’s faith and their support and hope, the future is promising in terms of passing through these difficult conditions.

He also pointed to the friendly and long-standing relations between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying Iran views its ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina positively and the strong bonds between the two nations are an undeniable and enduring fact.

Bagheri further described Iran as a strong and reliable pillar that can be counted on to ensure the further expansion of bilateral relations with Sarajevo.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s former foreign minister Ms. Bisera Turković once again offered her condolences over the martyrdom of Iran’s president and foreign minister. She spoke about her good working relations with late Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and spoke highly of his support and diligent efforts for the purpose of expanding ties between Tehran and Sarajevo.

Ms. Turković then referred to the Iranian government and people’s long-standing and full support for the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina from the difficult war period in her country until now. She appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s backing for a UN General Assembly resolution on the Srebrenica genocide and voiced hope that the way will be paved for the purpose of expanding ties between the two countries.

