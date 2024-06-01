Pakistan FM Spox expresses satisfaction on Tehran, Islamabad border ties

In response to IRNA correspondent's question regarding the incident happened along Pakistan-Iran border, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said in Islamabad in her weekly Press Briefing on Friday that they believe it took place inside Iranian territory and it was an action against smugglers, and added that Pakistan's border with Iran remains peaceful and the mechanism of Liaison Officers is fully operational.

Pakistan and Iran wish to ensure that their joint border is a border of peace and friendship, she said, adding that in that respect, the two contiguous countries have agreed to new open border crossings.

"Pakistan is committed to close cooperation with Iran to combat threats, such as terrorism, narcotics, smuggling, human trafficking, hostage taking, money laundering and abduction."

