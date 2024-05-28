Speaker of the National Assembly of Mali meets with Acting President

In a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Mali, Acting President Dr Mohammad Mokhber thanked the government and people of the country for expressing their sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of Iran, and called the martyred President and foreign minister of Iran a valuable asset for the World of Islam and added, “Although the loss of these two noble figures is difficult, Iran is determined to continue to follow the late President's strategy in strengthening international cooperation, especially with Islamic and aligned countries”.

The Acting President described it necessary to take advantage of mutual capacities to improve the level of economic relations between the two countries and expressing his hope for the transition of Mali from the current situation as quickly as possible and the full establishment of the government in this country, and stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is alongside its brothers in Mali in this process and is ready to share his experiences and abilities in order to provide mutual benefits”.

In this meeting, the Speaker of National Assembly of Mali expressed his condolences and sympathy and solidarity of the head of the transitional government and the people of his country with the government and nation of Iran and said, “The presence of Dr Raisi and Dr Amirabdollahian at the head of the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran was a source of hope for Islamic countries and the World of Islam”.

While wishing Dr Mokhber success in his new role, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Mali pointed out his country's interest and will to expand economic and commercial cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and expressed his hope that the process of expanding cooperation, like the period of the late President of Iran, will continue in the coming period as well”.

endNewsMessage1