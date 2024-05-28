Iran to notify UN of accession to Convention against Corruption

Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber submitted the Cabinet's resolution to the Ministry of Justice on May 21, authorizing it to notify the UN Secretary-General of the decision to start complying with the UNCAC.

The resolution was approved by the Cabinet on May 19 based on a proposal by the Ministry of Justice for the accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN Convention against Corruption.

The measure had been ratified by the Iranian Parliament in 2008.

