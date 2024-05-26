Iran’s acting FM congratulates Africa Day
News code : ۱۴۸۶۰۰۴
Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani has congratulated the arrival of Africa Day in a message.
The text of this message is as follows:
Africa Day, a reminder of solidarity, brotherhood and the establishment of the African Union (AU), a lasting legacy for future generations, to our friends across Africa.
I hope the union, considering its innumerous opportunities and capacities, will witness increasing growth, progress and prosperity and African nations will benefit from more achievements.