Austrian FM condoles martyrdom of President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

In a message to Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Thursday, Schallenberg also sympathized with the families of the victims.

The Austrian foreign minister also congratulated Bagheri Kani on being appointed as Iran's acting foreign minister.

