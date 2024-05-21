Omani top diplomat offers condolences to Iran's acting FM

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, held a phone call with Ali Bagheri, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, expressing condolences and sympathy from the Sultan, government, and people of Oman, over the martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister in an air accident.

During the phone conversation, held on Tuesday afternoon, he offered prayers for divine mercy and forgiveness for all the martyrs of this unfortunate incident and wished prosperity for the government and people of Iran.

He emphasized the deep sorrow of Omani officials and the solidarity of the Omani government and people with the government and people of Iran.

Ali Bagheri, in turn, thanked the Sultan of Oman and other officials for their condolences and sympathy. He noted: "Over the past three years, these two political figures and martyrs took significant steps in developing bilateral relations with Oman and, with the cooperation of Omani brothers, laid the groundwork for regional development."

