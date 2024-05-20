Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement on martyrdom of President Raisi and his accompanying delegation

In the name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful

مِّنَ ٱلمُؤۡمِنِینَ رِجَالٞ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَٰهَدُواْ ٱللَّهَ عَلَیهِ فَمِنهُم مَّن قَضَىٰ نَحبهُۥ وَمِنهم مَّن یَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبدِیلٗا

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge, others are waiting. They have never changed in the least.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry expresses its congratulations and condolences over the martyrdom of the beloved and popular servant of the Iranian nation, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and their precious companions to the great and noble nation of Iran.

Martyrdom is the art of men of God and the pride of God's prophets, and is a worthy reward from God to His chosen creatures.

The esteemed martyrs of the bitter and tragic incident sincerely gave up their blessed lives to serve Islam and beloved Iran, and they have achieved the great blessing of martyrdom in the path of honest and sincere service to the noble nation of Iran.

Undoubtedly, the great nation of Iran appreciates the sincere and honest services of its servants, and the names of the valuable and high-ranking martyrs will proudly go down in the glorious history of the Islamic Revolution and beloved Iran.

During the last three years, Dr. Raisi and Dr. Amirabdollahian, as the president and foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, played a historic, effective and lasting role in the history of our country's politics and foreign relations.

Promoting Iran's status in the international system, bolstering convergence and consolidating bonds of friendship and affection among the regional countries and nations, establishing constructive ties in the international system, and supporting the establishment of justice at the regional and global levels have been a part of the tireless efforts of the two precious martyrs.

Undoubtedly, the martyrdom of the prominent servants of the country will not disrupt the diplomatic apparatus’s determination in securing the national interests and playing an effective and constructive role for the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional and international equations.

Once again, we appreciate the expression of human feelings and emotions by the heads of state and nation, prominent political and religious figures and international organizations and their solidarity with the Iranian government and people.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs prays for the exalted spirits of the president, the foreign minister and their martyred companions to the Almighty God and asks for patience for their esteemed families.

