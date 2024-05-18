Raisi visits simulator system of ship command bridge at Imam Khomeini (RA) University of Maritime Sciences

On the second day of the Popular Administration’s provincial visit to Mazandaran province, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi visited Imam Khomeini (RA) University of Maritime Sciences in this city, and visited ship command bridge simulator system in this university.

This system, which was designed and localised by a domestic knowledge-based company, is a comprehensive simulator of navigation and ship command bridge, which includes a main bridge with 270-degree image processing and six sub bridges with 180-degree image processing.

The President also reviewed the honour guards at Imam Khomeini University of Maritime Sciences upon his arrival.

