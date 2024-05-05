Iranian Turkish foreign ministers meet

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met on Saturday with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan amid his diplomatic meetings on the fringes of an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in the Gambian capital Banjul.

The talks between the foreign ministers focused on the developments in the region, especially in Gaza.

They also exchanged views on the latest efforts to promote and step up ties between Tehran and Ankara, especially following a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Ankara.

Amirabdollahian praised the Turkish government for its recent important move to cut off economic and trade ties with the Zionist regime.

The top Iranian diplomat also condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes and stressed that Muslim states, especially Iran and Turkey, should play a stronger and more active role in supporting Palestine.

Amirabdollahian clarified Iran’s stance on the powerful Operation True Promise within the framework of the legitimate defense by the Iranian armed forces to punish the Zionist regime.

Referring to a recent meeting between the presidents of the two countries in Ankara, Amirabdollahian said, “We assess the talks between the Iranian and Turkish presidents and the agreements as well as follow-up efforts as positive, but the outcomes of the deals should be fully achieved.”

The two foreign ministers had a common view on the need to constantly continue follow-up efforts on the agreements struck during President Raisi's trip to Turkey and stressed that joint committees established by both countries should to be more active in various fields.

The Turkish foreign minister said he was pleased to meet with his Iranian counterpart. He said the successful trip by the Iranian president to Turkey was important and expressed his satisfaction with its outcomes.

Fidan said promotion of all-out ties with Iran is a top priority for Turkey and welcomed bolstering of cooperation between the two countries in regional and international assemblies.

The Turkish foreign minister noted his country’s stance and approach towards the developments in the region, especially the situation of Palestine as the most important issue of the Islamic world.

He also endorsed his Iranian counterpart’s position that Islamic countries, especially Turkey and Iran, should play a more active and dynamic role in the OIC.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Palestine and discussed the ways to end the savage war and crimes perpetrated by the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

