Iranian Foreign Minister and his Estonian counterpart hold telephone conversation

if the ship’s captain accompanies them, the crew including the Estonians can return to their country.

Amirabdollahian underlined that compliance with maritime rules and regulations by all ships is necessary and unavoidable in order to maintain maritime safety.

Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, said his country considers relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as important. He then expressed hope that the ties between the two sides will expand even further after the removal of obstacles.

Estonian’s foreign minister also referred to regional crises and called for cooperation among all countries to stop the war in Gaza.

He appreciated Iran’s humanitarian approach and its efforts to release the crew members of the seized Portuguese ship.

endNewsMessage1