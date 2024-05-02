Pakistan: Anti-terror cooperation with Iran has enhanced

In her weekly presser in Islamabad, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stressed the importance of the current mechanisms between Iran and Pakistan, especially in fighting terrorism.

She emphasized that the process of anti-terrorism cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad has been strengthened in recent months, adding that both countries are determined to secure the common borders and promote peace, security, and prosperity in the border areas.

She noted that Pakistan considers the borders of the countries as borders of friendship, peace, and prosperity, adding that both sides want borders free from terrorism.

