Iran FM meets Central Africas Minister for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Ngate Robard, the Central African Minister for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

During the meeting Amirabdollahian said the all-out expansion and promotion of ties with the African Continent is among priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand mutual ties with Central Africa to meets its needs in various fields particularly in agricultural, scientific, technologic and educational spheres.

Ngate Robard, in turn, said attending the second Iran-Africa Summit hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also the Iran Expo 2024 in Tehran, was of great significance.

Praising Iran for its warm hospitality, the Central African minister applauded Iran's progress and achievements in different scientific, technological and industrial fields.

endNewsMessage1