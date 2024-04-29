The U.S. pursues a double standard policy when it comes to human rights mottos: Spox

Kanaani emphasized that strengthening relations with all Persian Gulf states is crucial for achieving stability, collective security, peace, and sustainable development throughout the region. He also highlighted Iran’s role as a harbinger of friendship and brotherhood among regional countries.

According to Kanaani, Iran believes that regional countries can attain security, prosperity, and sustainable development by working together based on common interests.

Kanaani pointed to the widespread pro-Palestine rallies and sit-ins at the United States’ universities, noting that what we are witnessing at American academic centers indicates that the world public opinion is vigilant when it comes to the issue of Palestine, and it also shows the depth of hatred towards the Zionist regime and the genocide in Gaza by Israeli regime with the support of the US and certain European governments.

By dispatching police forces to university campuses, the US showed that it pursues a double standard policy when it comes to human rights mottos, he argued.





