Iran is invulnerable to sanctions: Pres Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Iran Expo 2024 shows that Iran is invulnerable to sanctions and that sanctions have never been successful against this country.

This exhibition introduces Iran's export capabilities and creates a competitive atmosphere, Raisi said on Saturday, adding that the event is considered a collective move for social and global welfare through the development of trade, exports, and the expansion of economic interactions.

This exhibition shows that Iran remains unsanctionable and that sanctions against Iran have never been successful due to the iron will of the people, he said adding tat they will never be successful.

The evil plans to isolate Iran have not succeeded and will never succeed, he stressed.

