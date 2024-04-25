US keeps adopting miscalculated stance toward Iran: Foreign Ministry

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the United States remains keeps adopting a miscalculated stance toward the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people more than four decades after it failed in its aggression against Iranian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry made the comments in a statement it issued on Wednesday on the 44th anniversary of a failed US military operation in Iran’s central Tabas Desert.

The US launched the operation to release its embassy staff held following the 1979 takeover of the diplomatic mission by Iranian students who called the embassy the den of espionage. The operation however failed as a severe sandstorm struck Tabas Desert.

The Foreign Ministry statement said that the “historic defeat” of the US happened with the help of God.

