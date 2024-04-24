Iran downplays US cyberattack accusation as unfounded

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has categorically dismissed the US government claim that some Iranian individuals and companies have been involved in cyberattacks, slamming it as unfounded.

Kanaani said on Wednesday, “US institutions cannot deflect the wave of international criticism towards their policies of unlimited support for the Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in Palestine, as well as the violent crackdown on protesters in the US, by leveling baseless accusations against Iranian individuals and institutions."

The spokesperson stressed, “We advise the US government, instead of making baseless accusations against other countries and nations, to stop its arms, military and financial support for the apartheid and Zionist occupying regime against the oppressed Palestinian nation, and stop backing it at the international level."

He also called on the US to “review its interventionist and policies that pose a threat to human rights, international humanitarian law, international law and international peace and security, and behave responsibly.”

