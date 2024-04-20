Iran, Pakistan discuss developing ties

The two sides discussed the close cooperation between the two brotherly countries and discussed various issues on the agenda of the United Nations, including the United Nations Security Council.

Amirabdollahian arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport on Wednesday evening local time where he was welcomed by Amir‌‌ Saeed Iravani, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations.

This is the first visit of Iran's foreign minister to the headquarters of the United Nations, and the third trip since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and is part of his active international diplomacy with regard to the Palestinian issues.

Amirabdollahian attended a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Palestine under the agenda "The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue" on Thursday.

