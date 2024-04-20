Iranian Labour News Agency

Iran, Türkiye stress an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

News code : ۱۴۷۱۱۰۱
​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in a phone call discussed the latest developments in the region and emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in the region.

They also discussed the developments in Gaza and the need for an immediate ceasefire.

Referring to the provocative statements of Israeli regime officials in the region, the Turkish foreign minister emphasized the importance of collective efforts to end the war in Gaza and the crisis in the region.

