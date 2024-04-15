Iran retaliatory operation created new equation in region: Expert

Evaluating Iran’s recent military attack against Israel, Afifeh Abedi told ILNA that by directly attacking Israel, Iran has created a new equation in the West Asian region.

With Iran's direct attacks on Israel, Iran has gained new political and security credibility, she said, adding that in fact, these attacks brought not only the region but also Iran into a new period of its political life.

“From now on, not only the countries of the region but also the countries outside the region will have new calculations about Iran. Especially actors who have challenges with America and Israel,” the expert emphasized.

