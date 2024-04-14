‘Iran won’t hesitate to protect its legitimate interests’

In response to the Israeli terrorist attack on Iran's consulate building in Syria on April 1, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has fired dozens of missiles and drones on Israeli targets.

The full text of the statement by the foreign ministry is as follows,

On 14 April 2024, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, exercising its inherent right of self-defense as stipulated under Article 51 of the UN Charter, carried out a series of strikes on Israeli's military bases in response to the regime’s repeated aggressions, especially an attack on the country’s diplomatic mission in Damascus on April 1, resulting in the martyrdom of the Iranian military advisors who were present there at the invitation of the Syrian government.

The Islamic Republic reaffirms its commitment to the principles and goals of the United Nations Charter and international law, while reiterating its determination to forcefully defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests against any unlawful use of force and aggressions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's resort to defensive measures in exercising the right to self-defense demonstrates its responsible approach to regional and international peace and security at a time when the occupying apartheid regime's relentless genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people is accompanied with repeated military aggressions against neighboring states and fanning the flames across the region and beyond.

In the end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran wrote: If necessary, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to take more defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests against any aggressive military actions and illegal use of force.

