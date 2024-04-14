IRGC fires missiles, drones at Israeli positions in retaliatory attacks

According to IRNA's Defense Correspondent. An IRGC statement said that its Aerospace Force fired dozens of missiles at specific Israeli targets inside the occupied territories.

The strikes are in response to numerous crimes committed by the Zionist regime, including an attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and the martyrdom of a group of commanders and military advisors of our country in Syria, the statement added.

An Israeli military spokesman has also confirmed that the missiles and drones were fired from Iran and said that the Zionist regime has put its anti-missile systems on alert.

American and Israeli media have also confirmed that Iran has begun its attacks by firing missiles and drones

A US official was cited by Russia’s Sputnik news agency as saying that Washington was aware of the start of Iran's retaliatory attacks.The head of the American command center in the Middle East known as CENTCOM had also reportedly left the occupied Palestinian territories.

A Zionist media outlet, cited by the Palestinian Sama news agency, however reported on Saturday night that the regime's intelligence and military circles are confident that Iran’s target will be military installations.

Israelis have been quoted by media as saying that it may take several hours for Iranian drones to reach the occupied territories.

Iran had already pledged to punish the Zionist regime for its deadly aggression against the country’s diplomatic mission in Syria in violation of the international law and Vienna conventions.

