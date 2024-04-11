Ex-diplomt outlines reaction of other actors in the region to Iran’s possible response to Israel

“Israel is looking for the development of these conflicts and its expansion by dragging Iran into this story. The warnings that are given in this regard, including Biden's conversation with Netanyahu, which was also a challenge, are in this direction. That means that they sought to tell Israel not to do anything and not to expand the scope of these conflicts,” Sadatian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Netanyahu seeks to achieve this goal in two ways: to bomb the Gazan forces gathered in Rafah, and on the other hand, he is seeking to drag Iran into the conflicts that are now unfolding in the region.”

Commenting on Iran’s plans to retaliate in relation to the Israeli attack on its embassy in Damascus, Sadatian said, “It seems to me that Iran has another plan in mind. The Zionist regime wants to provoke Iran, everyone knows that this regime seeks to provoke in order to create problems and bring Iran into this atmosphere of conflict.”

